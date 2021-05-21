Honolulu police, CrimeStoppers searching for missing 82-year-old Kalihi man

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 82-year-old Dominador Orial, of Kalihi.

Officials say Orial suffers from a medical condition and was last seen at his Kalihi home on Tuesday, May 18.

Orial is described by authorities as Filipino, standing 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Officials say Orial was last seen wearing a gray “Home Depot” shirt and green sweatpants.

Anyone with information on Orial’s whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808)-955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to the CrimeStoppers website or via the P3 Tips app.