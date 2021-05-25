Honolulu police, CrimeStoppers investigating Nanakuli murder

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in solving a murder in Nanakuli.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, May 24.

According to police, the victim, identified as 46-year-old Jonah Ongory, was found shot dead near the intersection of Paakea and Hakimo roads.

CrimeStoppers is asking anyone who may know something about this case to contact them at (808)–955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to the CrimeStoppers website or via the P3 Tips app. The tipster may also be eligible to earn up to a $1,000 reward.