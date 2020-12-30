Honolulu police continuing DUI checkpoints into 2021

File – The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) announced that officers will continue to set up impaired driver checkpoints at unannounced times and locations from Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, through Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) announced that officers will continue to set up impaired driver checkpoints at unannounced times and locations from Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, through Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

HPD made the announcement on Tuesday, Dec. 29, and says the checkpoints are part of the department’s ongoing efforts to reduce traffic injuries and deaths.

Punishments for driving while intoxicated can include jail time, large fines and a driver’s license revocation. HPD reminds the public that anyone promoting intoxicating liquor to persons under 21-years-old is a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in prison.

Weekly HPD impaired driver checkpoints began in September, 2020, and will continue through September, 2021, as a part of the federal “52/12” sobriety checkpoint program.