Honolulu Police Commission wants public’s input on selecting next police chief

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Commission is asking the public for their thoughts and perspectives regarding the selection of the next Honolulu Chief of Police.

Anyone who is interested in providing their input can fill out an online survey from Sunday, Feb. 6, to Feb. 13.

To access the survey, participants can go onto the Honolulu Police Commission website or by clicking here.

Officials said the consulting firm hired to assist with selecting the next police chief will review and share the results of the survey.

“We are committed to hearing from as many stakeholders as we can before we make this

important appointment. We are grateful to all of those who have taken the time to engage in the process so far, and we are hopeful this survey tool will allow many more of our citizens to share their perspectives.” Commission Chair Shannon Alivado said in a statement on Friday, Feb. 4

Chief Susan Ballard resigned in June 2021 and since then, Rade Vanic has been the interim chief.

There are currently 19 qualified applicants for the Honolulu Chief of Police position.