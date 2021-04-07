Honolulu Police Commission meets following officer-involved shooting

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Commission is holding a meeting on Wednesday, April 7, at 2 p.m.

The meeting comes days after a violent crime spree turned deadly.

Honolulu police say Monday’s police shooting involved six suspects ranging in age from 14 to 22 years old and multiple locations.

It ended with five suspects in custody and a 16-year-old boy dead.

Police said it started Saturday, April 3, in Kailua, where a car was reported stolen. That same vehicle was later linked to a burglary and car theft in Kaimuki, then a purse-snatching in Waikiki, and finally an armed robbery in Moiliili.

On Monday, April 5, officers spotted the suspect vehicle at Kawaikui Beach Park and followed it onto Kalanianaole Highway, the H-1 Freeway, then Kapiolani Boulevard. It all came to an end near the intersection of Kalakaua Avenue and Phillips Street, where the vehicle crashed into a canal.

Before the suspects’ vehicle was located, there was an armed robbery on Isenberg street. One of the victims tells us he has no idea why they were targeted. Around 4 p.m. Monday afternoon, Hung Thai was sitting inside his home when his friend tried to warn him about two men.

Click here to listen to Hung Thai’s account of Monday’s fatal shooting.