Honolulu Police Commission Seeks Public Input on HPD Chief Selection

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu Police Commission (HPC) is seeking public input on the Honolulu Police Department Chief selection.

Since Sept. 15, HPC started a widespread community search for input on the type of qualities they desire in the next Chief of Police.

HPC said they are inviting direct public input from nonprofit and community based service organizations representing impacted constituencies as well as individual members of the public.

According to HPC, all presentations and testimony will be forwarded to the consulting firm, once hired, to review and assess applicants and help the Commission determine the final candidate pool.

The selection of the Chief of Police is one of the most important responsibilities that the commission holds,” said Commission Chair Shannon Alivado. “Our police force serves a variety of neighborhoods and needs across the Island of Oahu, and we wish to make sure that all perspectives are considered as we begin the hiring process.”

HPD said any organization interested in formally presenting material focused on the three questions provided below and how it may relate to their interactions with HPD, are asked to register on the HPC website.

The Commission is asking presenters and testifiers to focus on three questions: