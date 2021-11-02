Honolulu police close a 2019 missing persons case after human remains identified

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Crimestoppers and the Honolulu Police Department thank the public for their help finding John Meeth.

He was last seen in May 2019 at his home in Nuuanu.

Police say human remains were found in the brush area by Kalanianaole Highway and Kealahou Street.

Police say the Honolulu Medical Examiner identified the remains as those belonging to John Meeth.

There are no signs of foul play.

Anyone with any information, can call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300,