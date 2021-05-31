Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard serves her last day on the job

HONOLULU (KHON2) — May 31, 2021 is the last day on the job for Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard.

She announced in April that she’s retiring from the department two days after a poor annual review saying she can no longer effectively run the department.

The Honolulu Police Commission is now accepting applications for a replacement.

In its job posting, the ideal applicant is someone with the highest degree of personal and professional integrity, moral character and personality stability.

Applicants must also have to least five years of law enforcement experience.

The new chief will be appointed for a five ear term and make $205,000 annually.

Assistant Chief Rade Vanic was named interim chief until a replacement is hired.