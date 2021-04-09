HPD Chief announces retirement, days after Honolulu Police Commission gave scathing evaluation

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard will be stepping down from her position on June 1 after having served in the department for the past 36 years.

Ballard made the announcement in a video posted on Friday, April 9.

“The Honolulu Police Commission has been taking a more active role in the running of the department. It has become increasingly clear that I no longer have the trust and support of the police commission and the new mayoral administration. This along with a rampant rumor campaign has made it next to impossible for me to leave the department effectively, so I believe it is in the best interest in the department and the community that I step aside and allow the commission to find someone who will lead the department that they see fit.” HPD Chief Susan Ballard

Ballard’s retirement announcement comes days after the Honolulu Police Commission placed her on an improvement plan, demanding that she be more forthcoming, as she faced her third annual evaluation.

The Commission said Ballard fell below expectations in the areas of leadership and managerial skills, adding that she also has a tendency to be dismissive.

Ballard was not present when the Commission released the evaluation.

She released a statement saying, “I don’t believe that this evaluation conveys the views of most officers and professional staff… While I am disappointed, I always say that there is room for improvement and will assess what is the best way to move forward.”