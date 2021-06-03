Honolulu police charge suspect involved in fatal Waikiki stabbing

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The suspect in a deadly stabbing was charged on Thursday, June 3, in connection to the death of a 19-year-old California man in Waikiki.

Honolulu police say 21-year-old Oscar Cardona was charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of Elian Delacerda on Tuesday, June 1.

Cardona’s bail is set at $1 million. Witnesses say Cardona and the 19-year-old victim were fighting near what is called “The Wall,” in Waikiki.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Delacerda on Wednesday, June 2.

Officials say Delacerda died from a stab wound to the chest.