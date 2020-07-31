Honolulu police bust 2 game rooms on Kapahulu Avenue

HONOLULU, (KHON2) – During the early evening on July 29, the Honolulu Police Department executed search warrants at two illegal game rooms on Kapahulu Avenue.
They were assisted by the Narcotics/Vice and Specialized Services Divisions.
More than a dozen gambling devices were recovered. Cash, drugs, and a firearm were also taken as evidence.
A 30-year-old female was arrested for second-degree gambling promotion, and possession of a gambling device.
