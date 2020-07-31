Honolulu police bust 2 game rooms on Kapahulu Avenue

On July 29, the Honolulu Police Department executed search warrants at two illegal game rooms on Kapahulu Avenue.

HONOLULU, (KHON2) – During the early evening on July 29, the Honolulu Police Department executed search warrants at two illegal game rooms on Kapahulu Avenue.

They were assisted by the Narcotics/Vice and Specialized Services Divisions.

More than a dozen gambling devices were recovered. Cash, drugs, and a firearm were also taken as evidence.

A 30-year-old female was arrested for second-degree gambling promotion, and possession of a gambling device.

Latest Stories on KHON2