Honolulu police back in court after fatal shooting of teen

Supporters of three Honolulu police officers charged with murder and attempted murder in a shooting that killed 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap wave flags that read “Back Dah Blue” outside a courthouse on July 20, 2021 in Honolulu. (KHON2)

HONOLULU (AP) — A judge is scheduled to hear from witnesses to determine whether there is probable cause for murder and attempted murder charges against three Honolulu police officers in a shooting that killed a 16-year-old Micronesian boy.

But before the hearing can start, the judge will also consider defense attorneys’ dismissal motion and a motion to disqualify a prosecutor. Prosecutors say both motions are meritless.

Police shot and killed Iremamber Sykap on April 5. Authorities said he was driving a stolen car linked to an armed robbery, burglary, purse-snatching and car theft.

Police say Sykap led officers on a chase immediately before the shooting.

