Honolulu police arrested 14 accused of speeding, issued more than 100 citations over July 4th weekend

Local News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – A vehicle speeds in front of Kamiloiki Elementary School on Hawaii Kai Drive, Hawaii, Dec. 22, 2020.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police arrested 27 drivers on suspicion of impaired driving and 14 on suspicion of excessive speeding or racing across Oahu over the July 4th holiday weekend.

Police said 69 citations were handed out for speeding and 51 citations were issued for excessive speeding.

Officials reported that there were no fatal collisions on Oahu over the weekend and want to remind the public to slow down and not drive while impaired.

Police said random checkpoints will continue to be set up around Oahu through summer.

