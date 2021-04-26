Honolulu police arrest woman in illegal game room bust in Waianae

Police seized more than a dozen gambling machines from an illegal game room in Waianae on Thursday, April 22. (Courtesy: HPD)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — More than a dozen gambling machines were seized from an illegal game room in Waianae on Thursday, April 22.

Cash and drug paraphernalia were also seized.

A 40-year-old woman was arrested for promotion and possessing gambling devices.

The search warrant was executed by the Narcotics/Vice Division with the assistance of the District 8 Crime Reduction Unit and Specialized Services Division.

To report illegal gambling, call the Narcotics/Vice 24-hour hotline at 723-3933.