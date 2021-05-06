Honolulu police arrest woman in illegal game room bust in Kalihi

HONOLULU (KHON2) — More than a dozen gambling machines were seized from an illegal game room in Kalihi on Wednesday, May 5.

Cash and drugs were also seized.

A 51-year-old woman was arrested for promoting and possessing gambling devices.

The search warrant was executed by the District 5 Crime Reduction Unit with the assistance of the Narcotics/Vice Division, District 5 Community Policing Team, and Specialized Services Division.

To report illegal gambling, call the Narcotics/Vice 24-hour hotline at 723-3933.