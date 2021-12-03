Honolulu police arrest man for robbery as victim also arrested for attempted murder

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder incident that started out as a robbery on Queen Emma Street on Friday, Dec. 3.

According to the Honolulu Police Department (HPD), the incident happened shortly before noon when a 43-year-old man allegedly robbed a 21-year-old man near his vehicle.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

The 21-year-old then apparently ran over the 43-year-old with his vehicle, HPD said, and both have been arrested.

HPD reported the 43-year-old was arrested for first-degree robbery, and the 21-year-old was arrested for attempted murder. They remain in police custody.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories