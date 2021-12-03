Honolulu police arrest man for robbery as victim also arrested for attempted murder

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder incident that started out as a robbery on Queen Emma Street on Friday, Dec. 3.

According to the Honolulu Police Department (HPD), the incident happened shortly before noon when a 43-year-old man allegedly robbed a 21-year-old man near his vehicle.

The 21-year-old then apparently ran over the 43-year-old with his vehicle, HPD said, and both have been arrested.

HPD reported the 43-year-old was arrested for first-degree robbery, and the 21-year-old was arrested for attempted murder. They remain in police custody.