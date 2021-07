HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police said 13 drivers were arrested and charged on suspicion of impaired driving and additional violations over the July 4th holiday weekend.

Police said the arrests and charges included excessive speeding, but none of the incidents were deadly.

The Traffic Divison’s Night Enforcement Unit was responsible for the enforcement, according to Honolulu police.

Officials said random checkpoints will continue to be set up around Oahu through summer.