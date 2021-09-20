Honolulu police arrest alleged suspect in Makiki stabbing

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police said the 28-year-old woman involved in a stabbing in Makiki on Sunday, Sept. 19, was arrested on suspicion of assault.

According to police, Jacqueline Salazar allegedly stabbed a 29-year-old man before stabbing herself.

The victim and alleged suspect knew each other, according to police.

Both were taken to the hospital in critical condition, where Salazar was later arrested. Charges are pending, police said.