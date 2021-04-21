Honolulu police arrest 4 in connection to intoxicated driving during 2-hour span

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officers with the Honolulu police Traffic Division’s Night Enforcement Unit arrested four individuals in the Keolu area within a two-hour span for operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant during the evening of Tuesday, April 20.

Police say the arrests were made due to a checkpoint in Keolu.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

Police suspect that two of the individuals who were arrested in the two-hour span had used marijuana.

Officials say that a total of 15 impaired drivers were arrested across Oahu over a 12-hour period.