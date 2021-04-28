Honolulu police arrest 3 on suspicion of selling drugs, vape products to children in Waianae

File – Sample image of vape products illegally sold to children in Waianae, Hawaii, April 28, 2021. (Honolulu Police Department photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department arrested three individuals on Tuesday, April 27, accused of selling drugs and vape products to children in the Waianae area.

Police say a 46-year-old man and a 38-year old man, as well as a male juvenile, were arrested Tuesday.

According to police, the two adults were arrested on suspicion of promoting dangerous drugs. The juvenile was arrested on suspicion of selling tobacco products and electronic smoking devices to persons under 21 and unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, police said.

Officers with the District 8 Crime Reduction Unit were responsible for the arrests.

Anyone with information about these types of incidents is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. Tipsters may also send anonymous tips here or via the P3 Tips app.