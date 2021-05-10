Honolulu police arrest 2 in connection to February carjacking near Aloha Stadium

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police have arrested two people in connection to a carjacking that occurred near the Aloha Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021.

Police say a 75-year-old man and his 62-year-old wife were in a van filled with jewelry to sell at the swap meet when they were carjacked.

The husband and wife were rear-ended by another car as they were on their way to the Stadium, and were then attacked by men in ski masks.

A 32-year-old man and a 40-year-old man were identified as the suspects, their names have not been released.

The Honolulu prosecutor’s office will present the case to a grand jury.