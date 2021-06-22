Honolulu police arrest 14, cite 95 on suspicion of speeding during 2-day span

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) Traffic Division was busy with traffic enforcement along the H-3 Freeway in Districts 3 and 5 on Friday, June 18, and Saturday, June 19.

District 3 covers Pearl City/Aiea and District 5 covers Kalihi, according to HPD.

HPD said a total of 14 individuals were arrested on suspicion of excessive speeding, racing, reckless driving, operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant and driving without a license on Friday and Saturday.

A total of 95 individuals were cited on suspicion of excessive speeding and other violations on Friday and Saturday, according to HPD.

The traffic enforcement was conducted after concerns from the community about speeding, HPD said. Police are reminding everyone to slow down and be responsible behind the wheel as Hawaii heads into summer.