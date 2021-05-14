Honolulu police arrest 1 on suspicion of dousing homeless man with gasoline, setting him on fire

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police announced they made an arrest in connection to the case that involves a homeless man being doused with gasoline before he was set on fire in Downtown Honolulu on Wednesday, May 12.

According to police, a 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder on Friday, May 14.

Sources say the suspect used a torch to light the man on fire and then ran off and jumped in a nearby car, which drove off. A witness says the victim got up to try and put the flames out and got some help from people nearby.

According to EMS, the 39-year-old victim was taken to a hospital with second- and third-degree burns.

Charges are pending against the 45-year-old suspect, according to Honolulu police.