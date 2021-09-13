‘We need all of Hawaii’: Police encourage community to rally together to locate 6-year-old girl in Waimanalo

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are seeking the public’s help in locating 6-year-old Isabella Kalua who went missing from her home on Puha St. in Waimanalo on Sunday, Sept. 12.

“We need all of Hawaii. Please rally together in helping us bring her home,” Sgt. Chris Kim of CrimeStoppers said on Monday.

Kalua was last seen sleeping in her room at approximately 9 p.m. Sunday. She was wearing a black hoodie, black leggings, colorful socks and Nike slides with pink bottoms.

She is described as mixed Caucasian, 3 feet, 3 inches tall, approximately 46 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police have opened a missing person case. There is no Maile Amber Alert due to certain criteria not being met.

“I think it’s fair to say that until she’s recovered, HPD is not going to stop looking for her,” Kim said.

Kim encourages everyone with information about Kalua’s whereabouts, no matter how minute it may be, to contact them. To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.