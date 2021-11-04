Honolulu Police are searching for a bicyclist involved in a hit-and-run

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) needs your help finding a hit-and-run suspect.

HPD said shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 17, a motorcyclist was traveling south on Keeaumoku Street when a bicyclist darted out into traffic against the red light.

The motorcyclist crashed into the bicyclist and was injured. The bicyclist took off without stopping to help.

According to HPD, the bicyclist is described as a man in his 20s, five-feet-two-inches to five-feet-four inches tall, weighing 100 to 200 pounds with tattoos on his arm and neck. Anyone with information is asked to call the police.