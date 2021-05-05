Honolulu Police Commission announces interim police chief

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Commission named assistant chief Rade Vanic as the interim police chief of the Honolulu Police Department on Wednesday, May 5.

The Commission made the the announcement in their bi-monthly meeting Wednesday.

According to the Police Commission, Vanic was appointed to the position after a unanimous vote.

“Assistant Chief Rade Vanic is a great choice for HPD’s Interim Chief,” SHOPO President Malcolm Lutu said in a statement. “He has a level temperament to run this department during the search for a new Chief. He knows the challenges of our officers, and he has the respect of SHOPO for assisting in recent negotiations.”

Vanic has 21 years of service and is the assistant chief of the Administrative Bureau.

He will begin serving as the acting chief on June 1, following Chief Susan Ballard’s retirement.

“We are fortunate to have an experienced team of leaders in the Department,” Vanic said in a statement. “I look forward to working with the Police Commission and our officers to serve the public in the best way possible.”