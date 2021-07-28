Honolulu Police Activities League resumes after being on hold due to coronavirus

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Activities League (PAL) is back after being on hiatus for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

PAL offers a range of sports for Oahu’s keiki; everything from basketball and flag football to volleyball, baseball, judo and karate.

There are even cooking and dancing classes. Program organizers are currently welcoming keiki between 5 and 18 years old.

There is no cost to join the PAL program.

“A lot of our officers coach teams, a lot of our PAL officers coach teams, so being in the community we build that bridge of trust, and we’re going to continue to do so and stick with that model because it’s always been successful.” Honolulu police Sgt. David Kauahi

