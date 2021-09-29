Honolulu Planning Commission votes to advance restrictions on vacation rentals

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Wednesday, Sept. 29, the Honolulu County Planning Commission voted to advance restrictions on Oahu vacation rentals — specifically those in residential areas.

The Honolulu County Planning Commission split their proposal and approved restrictions in residential areas. In their proposal, a short-term rental went from being defined as under 30 days to under 180 days.

Officials said any changes must go to the Honolulu City Council to be approved, and the bill would keep Airbnb’s within the “home tax” category. It would also tax permits under the “TVU” category at hotel and resort rates.

Restrictions for vacation rentals in resort-area condominiums and apartments were saved for a later date.