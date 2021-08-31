Honolulu PD need help identifying a man

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Honolulu Police Department need your help finding a man who stole a cart full of air conditioners from Lowe’s Home Improvement, in Waikele, on Aug. 3, shortly after 8 p.m.

According to HPD, the unidentified man went into Lowe’s store, loaded four air conditioners onto a flat cart, and walked to the counter asking to return them without a receipt.

When the counter denied his return, the man walked out of the store without paying for the air conditioners.

HPD said he drove off in a white Ford pickup truck, with license plate number N-D-B-5-5-7. If you recognize him, call the police.