HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Police Department (HPD) is looking to hire more police officers. If interested you should head to their website and sign up.

Currently the department has more than 300 vacancies and they are hoping to get the word out fast.

HPD Chief Joe Logan told KHON2 they are focusing some of their efforts on recruiting new officers as well as speeding up the process to become one.

“We have over 300 sworn officer vacancies,” said Logan. “So right now, prior to me coming on, we’ve taken over the hiring process from the city so that process allows us to move it faster.”

He said with them taking over the hiring process they were able to reduce the time it takes to become an officer from eight months down to about four or five months.

Logan said COVID impacted their line of work on the streets and off the streets. When keiki weren’t in schools and instead doing distance learning at their homes HPD did not have recruiting officers on campus.

“During COVID we couldn’t get the schools because (they were) not in session,” said Logan. “But now we can get back, so recruiting officers can back to campuses.”

He said they are planning to put more funding in recruitment marketing to help find quality candidates who want to be hired by HPD.

“We’re going to increase recruiting department so there’s more people out there,” said Logan. “Probably increase budget for marketing so we can sell ourselves.”

If you are interested in becoming a Honolulu Police Officer head to their website to view the qualifications and how you can apply.