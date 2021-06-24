Honolulu officials trying to identify suspect accused of sexually assaulting elderly woman

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man who allegedly sexually assaulted an elderly woman on Monday, June 21.
Officials said the incident occurred around 7 p.m. Monday at an apartment on Philip Street in the McCully area.
According to police, the suspect allegedly knocked on the victim’s door, forced his way in and assaulted her. The victim was a 71-year-old woman, according to CrimeStoppers.
Authorities describe the suspect as a 20- to 30-year-old man, standing between 5 feet, 8 inches and 6 feet tall, weighing between 160-180 pounds with a medium build and black hair.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808)-955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to the CrimeStoppers website or via the P3 Tips app.