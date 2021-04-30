Honolulu officials thank public after locating Wahiawa man

by: Web Staff

(CrimeStoppers photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers are thanking the public for their assistance in locating 69-year-old Terry Jackson, of Wahiawa after he was reported missing on Tuesday, April 27.

CrimeStoppers says Jackson was located around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 30, in the Wahiawa area.

Officials say that Jackson is now safe with friends and family.

