Honolulu officials thank public after locating Wahiawa man

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers are thanking the public for their assistance in locating 69-year-old Terry Jackson, of Wahiawa after he was reported missing on Tuesday, April 27.

CrimeStoppers says Jackson was located around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 30, in the Wahiawa area.

Officials say that Jackson is now safe with friends and family.

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808)-955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to the CrimeStoppers website or via the P3 Tips app.