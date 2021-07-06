Honolulu officials seeking information on shooting near Mililani Cemetery

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers are asking for witnesses of an attempted murder on Sunday, July 4, to come forward.

Officials said the incident happened Sunday between 1 and 2:30 a.m. near Mililani Cemetery and Waiawa Road.

Two men were shot and taken to the hospital for treatment as a result of the attempted murder, according to police.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808)-955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to the CrimeStoppers website or via the P3 Tips app. The tipster may also be eligible to earn up to a $1,000 reward.

