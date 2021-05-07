Honolulu officials searching for warrant suspect

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 27-year-old Logotala Gafa, who is wanted for a $300,000 arrest warrant.

Officials say Gafa is known to frequent the Kalihi area and has two prior convictions.

Gafa is wanted on suspicion of first-degree assault, ownership or possession prohibited of any firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of certain crimes and place to keep pistol or revolver, according to CrimeStoppers.

The suspect is described by authorities as Samoan, standing 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Those with information on Gafa’s whereabouts are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to the CrimeStoppers website or via the P3 Tips app. The tipster may also be eligible to earn up to a $1,000 reward.