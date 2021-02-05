Honolulu officials searching for suspects in brazen jewelry store robbery

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects involved in the brazen robbery on Wednesday, Feb. 3, at the Opal Fields jewelry store at 500 Ala Moana Blvd.

Officials said, two males on motorcycles arrived at the store around 1:39 a.m. on Wednesday. One suspect brandished a handgun and forced a security guard to the ground and took his radio as well as his cell phone.

One of the suspects then smashed a window of the jewelry store before both suspects entered and proceeded to take various items. The store owner said, fixing the damage will cost him about $30,000.

The suspects are both being described as unknown males with dark helmets and dark clothing.

Anyone with information about these incidents, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to the CrimeStoppers website or via the P3 Tips app