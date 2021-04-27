Honolulu officials searching for missing Wahiawa man

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 69-year-old Terry Jackson, of Wahiawa.

Officials say Jackson suffers from a medical condition that requires daily medication.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

According to CrimeStoppers, Jackson was last seen by his neighbors at his Wahiawa residence on Monday, March 22, 2021, and he has not been heard from or seen since.

Jackson is described by authorities as Caucasian, standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with blonde hair and blonde eyes.

Anyone with information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at (808)-955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to the CrimeStoppers website or via the P3 Tips app. The tipster may also be eligible to earn up to a $1,000 reward.