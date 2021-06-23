Honolulu officials searching for man wanted on suspicion of sex assault

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers are looking for 34-year-old Michael Keohohina, who they said is wanted on a $100,000 grand jury bench warrant for allegedly committing multiple counts of sexual assault.

According to an indictment, Keohohina sexually assaulted a minor on multiple occasions.

Authorities describe Keohohina as Hawaiian, standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 300 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

CrimeStoppers said Keohohina is known to frequent the Kaneohe and Waimanalo areas. His grand jury bench warrant is for three counts of first-degree sexual assault and two counts of third-degree sexual assault, according to CrimeStoppers.

Anyone with information about Keohohina’s whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808)-955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to the CrimeStoppers website or via the P3 Tips app.