Honolulu officials rescue 2 hikers hit by waves on Mokulua Islands

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials from Honolulu Ocean Safety, the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to two individuals who were apparently injured while being hit by a wave on the Mokulua Islands on Saturday, April 10.

EMS officials said, a 40-year-old woman was transported to an emergency room in stable condition while a 44-year-old man was treated and released in stable condition.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

According to EMS, an HFD helicopter airlifted the patients after the incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

The man complained of head injuries and the woman sustained a laceration to her forehead, according to HFD.

The two were taken to a Lanikai park where EMS administered treatment for leg and face injuries.