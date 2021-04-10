Honolulu officials rescue 2 hikers hit by waves on Mokulua Islands

Local News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials from Honolulu Ocean Safety, the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to two individuals who were apparently injured while being hit by a wave on the Mokulua Islands on Saturday, April 10.

EMS officials said, a 40-year-old woman was transported to an emergency room in stable condition while a 44-year-old man was treated and released in stable condition.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

According to EMS, an HFD helicopter airlifted the patients after the incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

The man complained of head injuries and the woman sustained a laceration to her forehead, according to HFD.

The two were taken to a Lanikai park where EMS administered treatment for leg and face injuries.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories