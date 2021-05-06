Honolulu officials remind public of Bridge 605 closure

Aerial view of the Waialua Beach Road Bridge over Ki’iki’i Stream. (Courtesy: City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Transportation Services)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Department of Transportation Services and Department of Design and Construction are reminding the public that Bridge 605, Waialua Beach Road Ki‘iki‘i Stream Crossing remains closed to all types of traffic while repairs are underway.

The bridge closed immediately for repairs on Friday, March 26, due to damage brought by heavy rains and floods earlier in March that required the evacuation of Haleiwa town.

Officials are warning that the bridge should not be used or crossed for any reason as there is a possibility for flash flooding through Saturday, May 8.

The City has received recent reports of pedestrians, bicyclists, motorcyclists and fisherman bypassing signs and barriers and is reminding the public to comply with posted signage.

Bridge 605 is located on Waialua Beach Road between Goodale Avenue to the west and Haleʻiwa Road to the east. It is expected to remain closed until fall 2021.