Honolulu officials looking for Sand Island arson suspect

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) are asking for the public’s help in finding witnesses to a first-degree arson case that occurred in the Sand Island area on Sunday, Aug. 8.

Investigators with the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) determined on Monday, Aug. 9, the blaze was intentionally set.

HFD responded to the Frank Coluccio yard at 50 Sand Island Access Rd. around 6:10 a.m. on Sunday. Firefighters determined the fire originated in a stack of approximately 50 pieces of high-density polyethylene piping.

Hazardous materials crews were also called in due to the nature of the fire and heavy black smoke produced by the flames. They gave the all-clear a short time later.

Sand Island Access Road fire, Honolulu , Hawaii, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021

Damage to the polyethylene pipes is estimated at $150,000 and $5,000 to the exposure property. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808)-955-8300.