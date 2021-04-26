Honolulu officials locate 59-year-old woman

Local News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(CrimeStoppers photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers are thanking the public for their assistance in locating 59-year-old Elizabeth Delos Santos, who was reported missing by officials on Sunday, April 25.

Officials say Delos Santos was located on Monday, April 26, around 3:30 p.m. in the Windward area.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Crimestoppers says Delos Santos is now safe with friends and family.

Anyone with information about this incident can call CrimeStoppers at (808)-955-8300 or click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories