Honolulu officials locate 59-year-old woman

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers are thanking the public for their assistance in locating 59-year-old Elizabeth Delos Santos, who was reported missing by officials on Sunday, April 25.

Officials say Delos Santos was located on Monday, April 26, around 3:30 p.m. in the Windward area.

Crimestoppers says Delos Santos is now safe with friends and family.

