Honolulu officials locate 16-year-old Waianae girl

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers are thanking the public for their assistance in locating 16-year-old Jayla Pesamino, of Waianae.

Pesamino was located in the Waianae area on Friday, April 16, around 7 p.m.

Officials say the 16-year-old was reported missing after she was last seen leaving her Waianae residence at around 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14.

According to CrimeStoppers, Pesamino is safe with her friends and family.

