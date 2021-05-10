Honolulu officials investigating separate fires at Hawaii Supreme Court, attorney general’s office

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) is investigating two separate fires that broke out at the Hawaii Supreme Court and the Hawaii attorney general’s office on Monday, May 10.

Officials are investigating to determine if the two incidents are connected, according to HFD.

Fire personnel first received a 911 call around 1:56 a.m. that reported a fire alarm activation at the Hawaii Supreme Court at 417 South King St.

HFD arrived on the scene at 2:02 a.m. Officials say the 911 caller did not see any smoke or flames and reported that the smoke alarm had been activated.

File – Hawaii Supreme Court, Honolulu, Hawaii, May 10, 2021.

File – Hawaii attorney general’s office, Honolulu, Hawaii, May 10, 2021.

Fire officials say another fire incident at the Hawaii attorney general’s office at 425 Queen St. was also reported. HFD investigators are determining if the two incidents are connected.

The Honolulu Police Department reports a 68-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of first-degree arson after a fire was reported around 1:56 a.m.

Police say HFD responded to that fire — which was on the exterior of a state government building — and extinguished it with no reported injuries.