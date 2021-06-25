Honolulu officers charged in connection to teen’s death make first court appearance

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Three Honolulu police officers charged in connection with the shooting of a 16-year-old boy made their first appearance in court on Friday.

The teen, who was later identified as Iremamber Sykap, was shot and killed on April 5 while allegedly driving a stolen vehicle that police said was involved in a crime spree.

Officer Geoffrey Thom has been charged with murder while officers Sackary Ah Nee and Christopher Fredeluces were charged with attempted murder in connection to the April shooting.

A preliminary hearing for the officers is set for July 20.