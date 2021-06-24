Honolulu officers charged in connection to teenager’s death will appear in court Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Three Honolulu police officers charged in connection with the shooting of a 16-year-old boy will be making their first appearance in court on Friday, June 25.

Iremamber Sykap, 16, was shot and killed while allegedly driving a stolen vehicle that police said was involved in a crime spree on Monday, April 5.

Officer Geoffrey Thom has been charged with murder while officers Sackary Ah Nee and Christopher Fredeluces were charged with attempted murder for the April shooting.

All of the officers are expected to plead not guilty.