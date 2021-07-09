Honolulu Ocean Safety to announce extended lifeguarding hours

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Ocean Safety held a news conference on Friday in Waikiki to announce extended lifeguarding hours with operations to begin with mobile patrols.

Beginning Sunday, July 11, hours will be changed to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The extension will cost approximately $1 million.

First responders were busy over Fourth of July weekend as people hit the beaches over the holiday. It’s likely to get even more crowded following Thursday’s changes to the Safe Travels program, allowing Trans-Pacific travelers to bypass pre-testing and quarantine requirements if they’re fully vaccinated.

The first day of the vaccine exemption left many waiting in long lines. Approximately 14,000 visitors arrived by Thursday afternoon using the exemption, and over 10,000 had pre-tested.