HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Ocean Safety responded to a 76-year-old snorkeler at Hanauma Bay.

According to officials, the snorkeler became unresponsive in the waters around 8 a.m. roughly 10 feet offshore.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Ocean safety ran out, rescued her and brought her lifeless body to shore.

Lifeguards administered CPR to the woman and an automated external defibrillator.

After several rounds of CPR, the woman started to breathe on her own and was able to speak.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded and continued to treat the woman.

She was transported to an emergency room in serious condition.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

According to EMS, the woman is said to be visiting from Arkansas with a relative.