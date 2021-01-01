Honolulu Ocean Safety rescues dozens on New Year’s Eve

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Another swell is hitting the North Shore of Oahu on Thursday, Dec. 31, and Ocean Safety officials are asking everyone to be safe as Hawaii heads into 2021.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Dozens of rescues were made during the last day of 2020.

Lifeguards conducted six rescues and issued 2,575 warnings on the North Shore on Thursday, Dec. 31.

There were also 27 rescues and 725 warnings on the west side of Oahu on New Year’s Eve.

Ocean Safety is reminding the public to heed lifeguards’ warnings as Hawaii approaches the end of 2020.

Staying off the rocky coastline and staying away from the shoreline during high surf are all preventative measures that could end up saving lives.