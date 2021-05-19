Honolulu Ocean Safety rescues 4 people, dog from sinking sailboat

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Ocean Safety personnel rescued four people and a dog on Wednesday, May 19, after a sailboat began sinking off Kaneohe Bay.

Officials say the people and canine did not need medical attention.

According to Ocean Safety, a 911 call reported paddlers in distress at 3 p.m. approximately one and a half miles off Kaneohe Bay outside of Kahaluu.

Rescue personnel were able to arrive within minutes and found the four people clinging to the boat.

Ocean Safety brought the four individuals and dog to shore. The boat was also towed to shore, according to Ocean Safety.