Honolulu Ocean Safety rescues 3 kayakers, paddle boarder

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Ocean Safety rescued three kayakers off the Mokulua Islands and a paddle boarder off Yokohama Bay on Saturday, June 12.

Officials say the rescues occurred roughly 20 minutes apart.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

A 911 call came in shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday for the kayakers off the Mokulua Islands. Ocean Safety says their kayak had overturned in the water and all of the individuals were wearing lifejackets.

Lifeguards safely brought the three kayakers to shore in Lanikai via jet ski.

Around 20 minutes later at 5:18 p.m., Ocean Safety rescued a woman who was stand-up paddleboarding about about 800 yards off Yokohama Bay. Ocean Safety says the woman was unable to get back on her own due to strong winds and was being pushed further and further away from shore.

Lifeguards responded from their tower and were able to safely bring the woman and her board back to the beach.